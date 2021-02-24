The B737-300 (Armenian registration: EK-FAA) leased by Fly Armenia Airways B737-300 (Armenian registration: EK-FAA) was undergoing technical works in Tallinn, Republic of Estonia, after which It was to fly to Hostomel Airport in the Republic of Ukraine from February 12 to 22 to continue maintenance.



The plane took off from Tallinn on February 20 and made an emergency landing for unknown reasons, the company said.

At the moment, an investigation is being carried out by “Fly Armenia Airways” LLC.



The airline said more information will be provided latter.

The comments come after media reports claimed the aircraft had been hijacked.

Reportshe aircraft took off from Tallinn, Estonia and was expected to land in Yerevan, but eventually landed in Tehran.

The Civil Aviation Committee said earlier there were no passengers on the plane, the pilots were foreign nationals.

The flight was of a technical nature, the information about the landing is under probe, the Committee said, adding that the unauthorized landing is being investigated.

Source: https://en.armradio.am/2021/02/24/fly-armenia-airways-plane-reported-hijacked-was-to-fly-to-ukraine-but-made-emergency-landing/