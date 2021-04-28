First court session of 2 mercenary terrorists involved in hostilities against Artsakh scheduled for May 4

YEREVAN. – The first court hearing of the two mercenary terrorists involved in the recent hostilities against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) will take place on May 4 at the court of first instance of Armenia’s Syunik Province. Arevik Khachatryan, head of the public relations department of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia, informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

During Tuesday’s preliminary hearing at the aforesaid court, the latter upheld the pretrial measure of arrest that was imposed against these two mercenary terrorists.