Fire broke out Thursday in the port of the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

Eyewitnesses told TASS that a strong fire broke out near the site where the blast took place on August 4.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Fire trucks and ambulances are sent to the area of ​​the incident. The workers urgently leave the port territory.

According to Al Arabiya TV channel, the fire started at the warehouse of automobile tires and fuel and lubricants located in the seaport area.