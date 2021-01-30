FINALLY. “Hi Aliyev” leaflet on Azerbaijan’s military atrocities has been published. A step worthy of respect from Poland

Tomasz Lech Buczczek, considered one of Poland’s most influential politicians, began publishing leaflets on his own initiative about Azerbaijan’s military atrocities against Armenians in Azerbaijan.

Let us remind you that a Polish politician Tomasz Lech Buchic posted on his official Facebook page a Vancouver fact pointing out that Azerbaijan had offered him a $ 50,000 bribe for not publishing a book on atrocities against Armenians. Buchich posted the offer on his page, where he clearly sees how he was offered that 50 thousand dollars and wrote:

“Has Azerbaijani President Ali probably heard about my publication?” I received an offer of $ 50,000 not to publish Azerbaijan’s military actions against Armenians in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) in 2020. “I answer to Baku: RELEASE THE ARMENIAN MILITARY MILITARY,” said Polish politician Tomasz Lech Buchic. Recall Polish politics The politician initiated a petition demanding that Ali be detained in The Hague. The petition was signed by 126,176 people. The collection of signatures is officially over. This is the voice of those who want to hold Azerbaijan accountable in the international arena. The Polish politician stressed that his work is dedicated to the armed forces in Azerbaijan, demanding their release.