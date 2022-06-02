Fifteen political parties have joined the opposition statement Ishkhan Saghatelyan writes on his Facebook page ․

“15 parties express support for the principles reflected in the statement, assessing them as vital for the existence of the Armenian people and the Armenian statehood.

On the statement of the NA opposition factions “In connection with the Armenian-Azerbaijani-Armenian-Turkish relations” We, the political forces of the Republic of Armenia, Confirm that. • The unconstitutional process adopted by the current authorities in the country has led to the de facto monopoly of the country; • In the highest representative body of the parliamentary state, the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, in this fatal situation for the country, the political majority rejects the most important discussions and decision-making related to the national-state interests; • Threats to the statehood and national security of Armenia are deepening, the vital interests of the Armenian people are being ignored, putting the country on the verge of disintegration of the statehood; We consider it vital to adopt the NA statement on “Armenian-Azerbaijani and Armenian-Turkish relations.

” We support the principles reflected in the statement, assessing them as vital for the existence of the Armenian people and the Armenian statehood. We call on all political forces, public associations and individuals to unite around the principles of this statement and the agendas that reflect the national state interests of the Armenian people. ” / The announcement is open for joining /.

The following parties joined the announcement:

1. “5165 Movement” party

2. “Freedom” party

3. “National Security” party

4. “National Accord” party

5. National Self-Determination Union party

6. “Yerkir Tsirani” party

7 ․ Awakening National Christian Party

8. “Heritage” party

9. “Intellectual Armenia” party

10. “Solidarity” party

11. Democratic Party of Armenia

12. “Democratic Liberal Union of Armenia” party

13. “Christian-Democratic Union of Armenia” party

14․Reformist Party

15․ “Constitutional Law Union” party