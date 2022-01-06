fbpx

Fear And Hunger: Reporters In Kazakhstan Describe Tense Mood

Kazakhstan is tense, with closed shops and a sense of lawlessness as Russian-led forces are on the move to shore up the authorities after days of anti-government protests swept the country. Reporters from Current Time, a Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with Voice of America, describe the mood in two Kazakh cities: Almaty and Nur-Sultan.

  1. Melineh says

    The CSTO is a bad joke.

    It sends troops to – let’s face it – kill people in Kazakhstan.

    At the same time the CSTO does nothing while Azerbaijan invades Armenia.

    Armenia should have vetoed sending CSTO troops to Kazakhstan.

