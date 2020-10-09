Fauci says the White House had a superspreader event: ‘I think the data speak for themselves’

Someone infected by the coronavirus is thought to infect about two others on average, but sometimes a person passes the virus to far more people in a “superspreader event.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci called the recent Supreme Court nomination ceremony for Judge Amy Coney Barrett in the White House Rose Garden on September 26 a superspreader event.

Most of these events — which may account for a majority of total coronavirus infections — are similar: An infected person attends a gathering with lots of people.

At least 34 White House staff members, GOP officials, journalists, and other people in President Donald Trump’s orbit have tested positive for COVID-19 since that gathering.

More than 150 people gathered in the Rose Garden of the White House on September 26 to see President Donald Trump officially nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Most were maskless. Many hugged or shook hands as they mingled in close proximity.

Some attendees even celebrated inside the White House, without masks.

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the nomination ceremony was a coronavirus superspreader event. The term refers to a circumstance in which one person infects a disproportionately large number of others. Most often, that happens during a large gathering.

“The data speak for themselves,” Fauci told CBS News in a radio interview on Friday.