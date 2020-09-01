Fatal poisoning case in Armenian town caused by homemade vodka

According to the preliminary version, the poisoning case in Armenia’s Armavir town has been caused by the methyl alcohol, Head of the Press and PR Department at the Food Safety Inspection Agency Anush Harutyunyan told Armenpress.

“The alleged producer of vodka has been arrested. A batch of unsold alcohol has been confiscated. Actions are also being taken to find and confiscate the drinks obtained by citizens”, she said.

Laboratory examination will be carried out.

11 deaths have been reported from alcohol poisoning of unknown origin in the Armenian town of Armavir.

Currently, 4 people with the suspected poisoning are in intensive care units.

1 person has applied to hospital with the same symptoms, but refused from medical care and has been discharged.

The Investigative Committee launched a criminal case over the incident.

Investigation is underway to clarify all the details of the incident.