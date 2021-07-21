Famous Armenian doctor Armen Charchyan released on bail

Famous Armenian doctor Armen Charchyan, who heads the Izmirlian Medical Center, was released on bail on Wednesday as the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction granted a defense motion.

His lawyers had asked the court to change the measure of restraint imposed on their client and to release him on bail.

“The court ruled to immediately release defendant Armen Charchyan from custody,” judge Vahe Misakyan said, reading out the decision.

Professor Charchyan, a member of the opposition Armenia bloc, was arrested on 23 June after being charged with electoral offence under Article 154.2 of Armenia’s Criminal Code.

He denies any wrongdoing, stating the charges are “politically motivated”.