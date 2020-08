Former Minister of State of Armenia, famous archeologist Grigor Areshyan died in Yerevan of coronavirus; his niece Tamara Areshyan told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

His mother, Salome Areshyan, was the first female academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia.

His grandfather, Grigori Areshyan, was a professor of gynecology, and the first maternity hospital in Yerevan was named after him.