Fake Israeli coronavirus vaccine being sold in South America

Boxes with MIGAL’s Hebrew logo contain small sealed vials of the fake vaccine and a set of counterfeit instructions for use – also in Hebrew.

A fake and potentially dangerous coronavirus vaccine is being sold in South America, MIGAL (The Galilee Research Institute) said late Tuesday. Boxes with MIGAL’s Hebrew logo that contain small sealed vials of the fake vaccine and a set of counterfeit instructions for use – also in Hebrew – were discovered, a company release said.

The institute immediately informed the Foreign and Health ministries of the issue, which immediately intervened. The World Health Organization was contacted, as well as the health ministries in several South American countries.An in-depth investigation is underway. Already, according to MIGAL CEO David Zigdon, one seller in Ecuador was found to be selling the fake vaccines for $380 each. The release added that MIGAL’s website was recently also the target of a massive cyberattack. The research institute has been in the headlines over the past several months of the coronavirus crisis because it is working on developing a novel COVID-19 vaccine.