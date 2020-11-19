“Fact”. Officials who went to Armenia were received with “needles” in Artsakh

“As it is known, the well-known trilateral statement of the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan was signed almost secretly, as no one was aware of the process, even, as he confessed, the President of Armenia. The fact of the signing was naturally accepted by the public with needles and calls for the resignation of the authorities. According to “Fact” newspaper, the adoption of the agreement was incomparably painful in Artsakh.

According to our source, in particular, on the night of November 10, several “Imkayil” officials, deputies, ministers, visited Stepanakert to try to prevent possible developments on the spot. According to our interlocutor, when they reached Stepanakert Square, the locals who were there in shock, recognizing the officials, to put it mildly, treated them harshly, noting that “the RA authorities conspired to hand over the lands of Artsakh.” According to the newspaper, the situation was tried on the spot by the representatives of the Artsakh authorities, who simply kidnapped the officials who had left Armenia from a crowded square to avoid excessive tension. “In general, according to the information received from Artsakh, they are very negative towards the current authorities, especially Nikol Pashinyan,” the newspaper writes.

Source: tert.am