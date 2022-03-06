Facebook user Mkhitar Harutyunyan has made a remarkable analysis if we can defeat Azerbaijan in the next war?

This map is about one thing as a result of the state’s territorial growth, its external boundaries may not only increase, but also decrease or remain the same. As it is, it becomes clear when we compare different geographical images on the same surface neri gadget.

The same surface gadget is shorter than a square procedure with an equal surface on the surface of a district. And that square procedure is shorter than any rectangle procedure with the same surface. It turns out that how much the shape of the state territory is similar or similar to the circle, The length of the borders of that state is the smallest possible for that surface.

In the case of Armenia, if we can defeat Azerbaijan in the next war (and therefore we must use peace every day) and liberate the interval of the Kur and Araks rivers completely, then the territory of Armenia will become about 70,000 square meters. km, but the length of the external borders will not be increased. There will be a re-distribution of the length of the borders, the Armenian-Georgian border will be roughly doubled (blue + blue lines), the Armenian-Iranian border will be doubled (yellow + yellow lines), Armenian-Turkish s the Armenian-Azerbaijani border will be reduced at least twice. And in fact, the Armenian-Azerbaijani borders will not be like that, because if we defeat Azerbaijan like this, then The east and south of Kiris will be formed native national states, Lesgistan and Talishtan, and the actual Armenian hostile borders will be made from 1600km (300km Armenian-Turkish and 1200km Armenian-Azerbaijani, including Artsakh’s new borders) 308km. Now the question is, will it be possible to keep the Armenian Army alone 1300km Armenian-Azerbaijani and 300km Armenian-Turkish border alone 308km-Turkish border the border. Of course, it can, just like that.

This may seem a little unrealistic, but if they want to become a powerful, independent and truly important country for the world, we must make our main goal the destruction of Azerbaijan. It is only possible to have weight in the region