Exposing Pashinyan betrayal: $ 90 million was not found to completely close the skies of Artsakh

By Arsen Babayan

One of the most effective means of protection against ATS in the world is the Russian-made Panzer air defense system.

If we had only 6 such systems, the air of the whole territory of Artsakh would be completely closed. Let me remind you that this government was deceiving us in 2019 that they had completely closed the air. The cost of 1 unit of air defense system is about $ 15 million.

We would have paid only $ 90 million to buy six such systems. If we paid 90 million dollars, not only would we not lose 5,000 of our relatives, we would not even lose Artsakh. This government paid for itself in 2019 with about $ 150 million. Your rich living at the expense of the state took away 75% of the Artsakh part of my Homeland and killed about 5,000 Armenians. Do you understand now why I will not forgive you…