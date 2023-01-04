Expert urges Armenian authorities to prepare themselves to open the road to Artsakh

YEREVAN, January 3. /ARKA/. Azerbaijan will not show goodwill and will not unblock the Lachin corridor, said the chairman of the Human Development Center Tevan Poghosyan in an interview with the “Special Opinion” program of “The Novosti-Armenia news agency’s YouTube channel.

According to him, Armenia should get ready to open the corridor, which is the sole road linking Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) on its own.

The sole road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia has been blocked since December 12 by groups of Azerbaijanis, described by Azerbaijani state media as environmental activists protesting against illegal mining in the area.

Armenia accused Azerbaijan of seeking to cause a humanitarian collapse in Nagorno-Karabakh and force its residents to leave their homes. On December 13-16 Azerbaijan also cut off gas supplies to Nagorno-Karabakh, pumped from Armenia.

Due to the blockade, there is a shortage of medications, fuel as well as food and other essentials,”

“We have two scenarios: either to create a strong tool of global pressure on Azerbaijan to make it feel the pain on its own skin and remove its ‘environmentalists’ (who blocked the road)… Or we should remember what we had done in 1992, when we had opened the road ourselves,” Tevan Poghosyan said.

He noted that this scenario should be discussed every day and ‘we should prepare for it in order to implement it in one day.’ -0-

