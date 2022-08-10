Expert: Surrender of Berdzor, nearby villages bring enemy one step closer to our homes

Iran expert Vardan Voskanyan claims the surrender of Artsakh’s Berdzor (Lachin) town and the nearby villages of Aghavno and Sus to Azerbaijan will pose new threats to Armenia.

The Artsakh authorities have ordered the Berdzor and Aghavno residents to leave their settlements located within the Lachin corridor by August 25 amid strong pressure from Azerbaijan.

“If it seems to some that Berdzor, Aghavno and Sus are in some distant place, they are mistaken. They are an important part of the defense shield of our sacred homeland; by giving them away to the enemy, we bring it one step closer to our homes,” Voskanyan wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

“But apart from all this, one of the hardest things is this feeling of shame – enormous, unbearable and soul-crushing shame: the shame that some barbarians and the gang serving them are making our generations spit on our graves, because we have been unworthy of the highest title of being the master of this highland paradise, ceding it part by part to the barbarian hordes,” he said.