‘Exile-in-chief’? Trump a ‘flight risk’ if criminal charges are filed, experts say UAE, & unfinished hotel project in Azerbaijan

By Jeff Mordock– The Washington Times – Wednesday, January 13, 2021

President Trump potentially faces a torrent of criminal charges when he leaves office, including charges linked to the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, making prosecutors worry that he is a flight risk.

Mr. Trump’s real estate empire extends to multiple luxury properties in countries that don’t have extradition treaties with the United States. And Mr. Trump himself publicly mused in October that he’d leave the country if he lost to Democrat Joseph R. Biden.

Douglas McNabb, a private attorney with expertise in international extradition defense, said that if criminal charges are brought, Mr. Trump fits the bill for becoming a fugitive from justice.

“He’s got money. He’s got property. He’s got access,” Mr. McNabb said. “The government would argue that he’s a flight risk.”

The White House did not respond to requests for comment.

If charged, Mr. Trump could flee to any number of properties he owns around the world. He owns a luxury hotel and tower in the United Arab Emirates and an unfinished hotel project in Azerbaijan, two countries that don’t have extradition treaties with the United States.

But Mr. Trump may also be protected if he goes to his country club in Scotland or his resort in Ireland. Extradition is a notoriously difficult process even when countries have a solid agreement.

Source: https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/jan/13/donald-trump-flight-risk-if-criminal-charges-filed/