Exclusive: For more than two months, efforts were made by Turkey to contact Mitsotakis

For more than two months, Turkey, through various channels, has been trying to get in touch with the Greek Government in order to establish communication between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, according to exclusive information from IBNA.

According to competent Turkish sources in the IBNA, these calls for communication between the two leaders were not listened to by the Greek Government, as a result of which it proceeded with the moves that were taken as provocative by the Greek side, but were through pressure from the Turkish side. to have communication between Erdogan and Mitsotakis.

Something that happened with the pressure of the Turkish President towards Angela Merkel, in order to pressure the Greek Prime Minister to call Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the phone.

As senior Turkish officials have stated exclusively to IBNA, Turkey’s desire is for the two countries to enter into a dialogue, honest and constructive, without gray areas, within the framework of International Law.

Commenting on the rhetoric of the Greek government, the same officials expressed their question that it is possible for Greece to know what we want to discuss and to reject it, without even opening the dialogue.

Many times lately, and especially after the signing of the demarcation of the EEZ between Greece and Italy, Turkish officials have requested in their statements, the direct dialogue between the two countries on the demarcation of the Exclusive Economic Zone, Greece and Turkey. According to the same officials who spoke to IBNA, the Turkish side wants the demarcation based on the Agreement reached between Greece and Italy, as they believe that this agreement meets all the conditions required by Turkey to conclude a demarcation agreement.

The only red line that comes from the Turkish side, is that the talks will only concern Greece and not Cyprus, with which they do not want talks, as they believe that the problems concern both communities.

The statements of the Spokesman of the Presidency Ibrahim Kalin on CNN Turk on Tuesday, where he again called on Greece for a direct dialogue, without mediations, conditions and terms./ ibna

