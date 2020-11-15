fbpx

Exchange of bodies of killed servicemen held at Line of Contact – Armenia defense ministry

Search operations for soldiers and civilians missing in action, as well as exchange of bodies of servicemen killed during the recent military operations in Nagorno Karabakh have continued on November 14 until late at night with the involvement of Russian peacekeeping troops and ICRC representatives, Armenian defense ministry’s spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan reports.

Exchange of bodies of killed soldiers was held at the Line of Contact.

The search operations resumed today early morning with the participation of the representatives of Armenia’s defense ministry, the Russian peacekeeping troops, ICRC, Artsakh’s Defense Army and State Emergency Service.

