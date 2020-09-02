Ex-vice president of Basque Country’s parliament congratulates Artsakh Independence Day in Armenian

ARMENPRESS. Former vice president of the parliament of the Basque Country, former member of the Spanish Congress, politician Rafael Larreina offered congratulations on the Independence Day of the Republic of Artsakh.

Rafael Larreina made a post on Facebook in Spanish, Armenian and Basque language.

“I join the celebration of my friends from Artsakh on the anniversary of the independence of that democratic oasis near the gates of Europe”, he said.

September 2, 2020, marks the 29th anniversary of the declaration of independence of Artsakh, formerly known as the Nagorno Karabakh Republic.

Me uno a la celebración de mis amigos de Artsakh en el aniversario de la independencia de ese oasis democrático en la puerta de Europa.

Ես միանում եմ Արցախից եկած իմ ընկերների տոնակատարությանը Եվրոպայի դարպասի մոտ այդ ժողովրդավարական օազիսի անկախության տարեդարձին



Bat egiten dut nire Artsakheko lagunen ospakizunarekin, oasi demokratiko horren independentziaren urteurrenean, Europako atean.