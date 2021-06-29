fbpx

Gagrule.net

Gagrule.net News, Views, Interviews worldwide

Ex-US ambassador: If Karabakh conflict is over, why the need for Aliyev to wear a military uniform?

by 1 Comment

Former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Richard Kauzlarich on Tuesday reacted to the latest statements of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, according to which the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is over and Armenia “must determine” its borders with Azerbaijan.

“Aliyev: Armenia must determine borders with Azerbaijan as conflict is over. If the conflict is over, why the need for Azerbaijani President Aliyev to wear a military uniform?” he tweeted.

0

Comments

  1. David says

    Why is it Armenia that is expected to give up border territory but not Azerbaijan?

    Also why does Kauzlarich not condemn Azerbaijan and Turkey for their use of ISIS and other terrorists and mercenaries in 2020?

    Because he’s a total phony and bureaucratic lackey, that’s why.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.