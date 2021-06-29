Ex-US ambassador: If Karabakh conflict is over, why the need for Aliyev to wear a military uniform?

Former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Richard Kauzlarich on Tuesday reacted to the latest statements of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, according to which the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is over and Armenia “must determine” its borders with Azerbaijan.

“Aliyev: Armenia must determine borders with Azerbaijan as conflict is over. If the conflict is over, why the need for Azerbaijani President Aliyev to wear a military uniform?” he tweeted.

