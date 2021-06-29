Ex-US ambassador: If Karabakh conflict is over, why the need for Aliyev to wear a military uniform?

Former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Richard Kauzlarich on Tuesday reacted to the latest statements of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, according to which the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is over and Armenia “must determine” its borders with Azerbaijan.
“Aliyev: Armenia must determine borders with Azerbaijan as conflict is over. If the conflict is over, why the need for Azerbaijani President Aliyev to wear a military uniform?” he tweeted.
David says
Why is it Armenia that is expected to give up border territory but not Azerbaijan?
Also why does Kauzlarich not condemn Azerbaijan and Turkey for their use of ISIS and other terrorists and mercenaries in 2020?
Because he’s a total phony and bureaucratic lackey, that’s why.