The MPs, analysts, and assistants of the opposition “Armenia” Faction in the National Assembly on Thursday met with the leader of the “Armenia” bloc, second President Robert Kocharyan, the bloc informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The situation in the country, possible developments, and the current and future tactics of the bloc were discussed.

Reference was made also to the two-month activities of the “Armenia” Faction in parliament, and the future strategy was approved.