Ex-NSS chief: Attempt on law and right was committed in Armenia yesterday

An attempt on law and right was committed in Armenia yesterday, Armenian National Security Service ex-head Artur Vanetsyan tweeted.

“The consequences will be very serious, with undermining legal security and a blow to the international rating of our country,” he said.

The Armenian parliament discussed Thursday package of amendments to the Constitution during a special meeting, however, did not approve the package. Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia groups voted against the bill while ruling My Step MPs abstained from voting.

Meanwhile, according to the Armenian Constitution, if the parliament does not adopt the draft amendments to the Constitution, it can be put to a referendum by a resolution adopted by at least 3/5 of the total number of deputies. Thus, the Armenian parliament passed later a resolution on holding a referendum in Armenia on the future of Constitutional Court. A total of 88 MPs voted for the bill, with 15 people against.