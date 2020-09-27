Ex-medic personally refutes Azeri disinformation on his death

The Azerbaijani news media is spreading false information on Artsakh’s casualties amid the Azerbaijani attack.

According to one such report, one of the Artsakhi casualties is Karapet Stepanyan. However, this disinformation is so amateur that Karapet Stepanyan himself refuted it.

The Information Checking Center said they have contacted Stepanyan. “We talked with Karapet Stepanyan, who said he is very well and is in high spirits “willing to travel to Artsakh to protect the fatherland’s borders and destroy the enemy”.”

Stepanyan is a doctor who served in the Armenian Armed Forces and was discharged in 2017.