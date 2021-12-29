Ex-Mayor Hayk Marutyan’s scandalous statement about Nikol Pashinyan’s secret decision

Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan sharply criticized the government at today’s sitting of the capital’s Council of Elders, revealing a number of scandalous details of the executive body’s work style. “They say that I have deviated from revolutionary values. Now let’s see who really deviated.

One day after the 2018 snap elections, we learned that the revolutionary members of the government had sharply increased their salaries by a secret decision. For example, the ministers receive 1.5 million drams – net money, the deputy ministers – one million. By secret decision, the revolutionary ministers. I am not talking about the so-called technocratic members of the state system, who are professionals regardless of everything and should be evaluated for their work. I am talking about ideological revolutionaries, those who participated in the revolution and received positions due to the revolution.

I thought that the main goal of a revolutionary should be to improve the lives of others, but in reality, they came and started to improve their lives. At the same time, the poverty rate in the country was around 30%. They will say why I did not speak. I have raised this issue many times in the CP, within the team, at different levels, but there has been no response. It seems that it should be so.

” Referring to his decision to leave the CP, Hayk Marutyan noted that he had made it in December last year, but because of the war, he decided to postpone addressing the issue. “Last year I decided to leave that party. Moreover, the war delayed the implementation of that decision for several months. After November 9, I waited for the situation in the country to calm down, then on December 7, I submitted my application. I applied to Suren Papikyan to say, brother so that any political force does not try to exploit this for its political purposes, I will not say this publicly in any case. I told them to talk about it when it was convenient for them. “I kept my word and they announced it at the moment when it was convenient for them, that is, to express no confidence in me,” H. stated. Marutyan. His next statement is no less scandalous ․

“During my work, I received various calls from the highest-ranking officials, who said that a certain employee of the municipality had written a” bad “comment or liked it under a” bad “status, so he should be fired. I have received dozens of such calls. I answered that we also made the revolution so that people would not be persecuted for their political views, we would not be fired. I said, let me take your pains, because the country is not ruled by Facebook, leave me alone, I did not come here for that, I am busy with work. I have rejected such offers. But those were still the flowers. ”