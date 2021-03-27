Ex-Justice Minister Arpine Hovhannisyan hit back at Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Lena Nazaryan

Arpine Hovhannisyan write on her facebook: Days ago, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Lena Nazaryan said that ′′ A. Hovhannisyan and Armen Ashotyan use verbal aggression every day, they radiate radiation, you can look at their pages and get cancer “:Of course I could leave this self unnoticed lady’s thoughts, but I decided to respond to the team lenas, which will forever make this question clear not only for her, but for all other faculties, from intermediate structures to regular self-step….

And so tiki!If you are not radiated, seeing the grief and powerlessness of the mothers of thousands of victims, seeing their salty tears, listening to their silent and loud heck.If you don’t get radiation when you go to your victims homes with Mrs. Prime Minister…

If you are not subject to radiation, seeing the suffering of captives and missing parents.If you are not radiated, seeing thousands of Armenian people’s bitter smile when finding their child’s part.If you are not subject to radiation when you see thousands of homeless people, when you see an Azerbaijani flag in Shushi, when you see destroyed churches.If you didn’t get radiation (radiation) when your idea friends went to people’s yards three years ago and wounded them and their families with the whole list of buildings around you.If you don’t radiate from the stink you breeding fakes, illegally arresting people, pressuring instructions, reporters and your teammates.And finally….

if you’re not radiated by destroying the state,enjoying and justifying the process,THEN THENIt’s probably because the minimum threshold of your morality and conscience is not radiation, but mutation. Irreparable mutation.So that’s it!calm down if you are so much blood and tears after all this destruction your mistress and her husband still breathe after accepting their victims and making them part of their crime I assure you my page is absolutely safe for you nothing not threatening, absolutely nothing from the human field…..P.S. Lena, you say you will feel responsible for caring, love and peace for generations until the end of your life.Start with a sense of responsibility to take a whole generation to death and justify!