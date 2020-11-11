Ex-defense minister: Ceasefire deal on Karabakh ‘very bad document placed before our people’ -168.am

The ceasefire deal, which Armenia signed with Russia and Azerbaijan to end the war in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), is by definition a very bad document placed before our people, according to Seyran Ohanyan, a former minister of defense.

“A very complicated politico-military situation is developing around Armenia and Artsakh in the region; hence stopping the war upon the military’s proposal was the right step under the circumstances. But all that testifies to a defeat by the state rather than the military. A very bad document is placed before our people, requiring responsibility by the current authorities of Armenia. It is up to the people themselves to decide the measure of responsibility,” he said in an interview with 168.am.

Asked to comment on possible ways out, Ohanyan stressed the importance of “organized public administration under any circumstances.”

Addressing the opposition rally in Yerevan, the former minister said he believes that the initiative stems from a public demand. “The people demand an explanation. Hence the incumbent authorities, the National Assembly – given that we are also a parliamentary country – must give an explanation to the people,” he said.

Ohanyan, who headed to Artsakh shortly after the outbreak of the war unleashed by the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem on September 27, was actively involved in the tactical organization of the self-defense battles of Shushi.

Seventeen opposition parties are rallying in Yerevan’s Liberty Square today to protest against the proposed handover of territories and the signing of the document “at Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s sole discretion.”