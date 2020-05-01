Ex-Armenian defense minister warns of ‘further disaster’ amid relaxation of coronavirus measures too soon

The relaxation of coronavirus lockdown measures too soon could lead to a “further disaster”, Armenia’s former Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan warned on Thursday.

“These days, here has been a lot of talk about Sweden’s ‘bold’ response to the coronavirus pandemic. Final conclusions can only be drawn after overcoming the epidemic, but at the moment the death rate in Sweden is 12.2%, almost twice as much as the international rate of 7%. It stands at 4% in its neighboring Denmark and Finland which are taking tough measures,” he said in a Facebook post.

“Three days ago, Harvard University researchers and experts from the Central Hospital of Massachusetts developed a model simulator which makes it clear that even if the curve flattens, lifting restrictions sooner than 12 weeks can result in a much graver situation in terms of both the number of infections and deaths in July-August.

“The consequences of “reopening” and shifting the main focus to self-awareness could arise in 20-30 days. At this point, even if the toughest measures are taken the further disaster could fail to be prevented,” the ex-minter stressed.

He agreed that home treatment of mild cases of CVID-19 seems to have no alternative not considering the option of setting up makeshift hospitals, but warned that the multigenerational living and people’s low level of self-awareness may lead to a spike in coronavirus cases.

“The results of the weeklong efforts can be completely neutralized and become pointless,” Vigen Sargsyan said.