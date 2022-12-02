Everyday new crime by Pashinyan, “Yerkir Media” and “H2” television companies did not receive a republican broadcast license

Today, on December 2, in the Commission of Television and Radio, the rating voting and the selection of the winner of the bids of the participants of the republican competition for licensing the use of slots in the public multiplex took place.

The participants of the competition were the following companies:

“ARMENIA TV” CJSC “A-TV” LLC “SHANT” LLC “MULTI MEDIA-CENTER TIVI” CJSC “HUSABER” CJSC “HAIKAN SECOND TELEVISION” LTD.

According to Tigran Hakobyan, the president of the RA, “Armenia” received 106 points, “Shant” – 89, “Multi Media Center” – 92, “Husaber” – 78, H2 – 62 points.

“Armenia”, “ATV”, “Shant” and “Multi Media Center” are recognized as the winners of the competition. They will occupy the slot of the republican cover”, said Tigran Hakobyan.

Thus, the opposition TV channels “Yerkir Media” and “H2” did not receive a license.

He mentioned that the decision will be sent to the applicants within 3 days.