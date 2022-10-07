Every time Dictator Pashinyan Meet his Turkish Rulers, every time he brings home a new concession,

2022 with the mediation of French President Emmanuel Macron and European Council President Charles Michel. On October 6, Nikol Pashinyan and the occupying Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met in Prague.

Judging by the statement published on the results of the meeting, the meeting can be assessed as a failure for the Armenian side at least for the following reasons:

There is no word in the statement about the possibilities of the settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict, in particular, the fundamental principles of international law agreed between the conflicting parties as a result of years of work by the OSCE Minsk Group tri-chairs, namely: non-use of force or threat of force, self-determination and territorial integrity of nations, Artsakh’s status, Azerbaijani-Karabakh on resuming the work of the only international format with a mandate for conflict settlement, the format of the three-chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group. There is no record of 2020 in the statement. on December 12, 2020 by the units of the armed formation of occupying Azerbaijan. on occupying the villages of Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd in the Hadrokhti region of the Republic of Artsakh as a result of a gross violation of point 1 of the tripartite declaration of November 9 (according to which Armenia and Azerbaijan stand in their occupied positions), immediately withdrawing the units from the said villages and returning them to their starting positions. 2021 are not reflected in the announcement. Protocols on the immediate withdrawal from the territory of the Republic of Armenia of the units of the Azerbaijani illegal armed formation illegally located in the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia since May 12. There is no record of 2022 in the statement. on March 24, 2020 by units of the Azerbaijani illegal armed formation. in gross violation of the requirements of the tripartite declaration of November 9, about occupying the village of Parukh, the surroundings of the village, the former settlement of Karaglukh, the hill of the same name and the adjacent areas, immediately withdrawing the units from the mentioned areas and returning them to their starting positions. There is no word in the statement about the immediate release of all Armenian prisoners and hostages illegally held in occupying Azerbaijan and their return to the Republic of Armenia. The statement does not reflect records that the occupying Azerbaijan regularly resorts to the use of force against the Republic of Artsakh and the Republic of Armenia in order to advance its illegal demands, which is one of the ten principles of international law enshrined in the Helsinki Final Act: the principle of non-use of force or the threat of force. is a gross violation.

STEPAN HASSAN-JALALYAN

political scientist