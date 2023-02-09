Every day Armenia People delay the counter Revolution more Armenian heroes will end up in Jail. Armenian parliament OKs prosecution of opposition MP

The pro-government majority in the Armenian parliament on Thursday allowed the prosecution of Armen Charchyan, an MP from the main opposition Hayastan alliance.

68 MPs, all from the ruling Civil Contact party, voted unanimously to lift Charchyan’s immunity from prosecution sought by Prosecutor General Anna Vardapetyan. One ballot paper was declared invalid.

The parliament debated Vardapetyan’s motion at Wednesday’s sitting boycotted by the opposition Hayastan and Pativ Unem factions.

The parliament majority voted to give the green light for the prosecution of Hayastan leader Seyran Ohanyan on Wednesday.

