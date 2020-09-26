Events dedicated to 151st anniversary of birth of Komitas launching in Armenia

The events dedicated to the anniversary of birth of Komitas will launch in Armenia through an international conference-festival titled “Komitas”, Director of the Komitas Museum-Institute Nikolay Kostandyan told reporters today.

“This year the events dedicated to the 151st anniversary of birth of Komitas will be held in a TV format. Four concerts and a seminar will be held. The opening concert will be possible to watch today in the evening at 22:30 live on Public TV”, he said.

Thereafter, 2 piano concerts with the performance of Professors Armen Babakhanyan and Svetlana Navasardyan are scheduled.

The closing ceremony of the festival will take place in Harichavank where the Komitas liturgy will be performed by the National Chamber Choir of Armenia led by Robert Mlkeyan.

“Komitas is our spiritual essence, our musical prayer. We should always work on publicizing and internationalizing his heritage”, Armenian deputy minister of education, science, culture and sport Ara Khzmalyan said.

On the occasion of the 151st anniversary of birth of Komitas, Director of the Komitas Museum-Institute Nikolay Kostandyan, Minister of education, science, culture and sport Arayik Harutyunyan, his deputy Ara Khzmalyan and a group of intellectuals laid flowers at the tomb of Komitas.