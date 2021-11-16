Even Pashinyan MP’s speaking out want an answer: Azerbaijan has occupied 41 sq km of Armenian territory

A lawmaker from the ruling Civil Contract party Eduard Aghajanyan has revealed that the Azerbaijani military has occupied about 41 square kilometers of the territory of Armenia since violating the country’s border in May.

“The Armenian side has lost positions, while Azerbaijan has boosted its presence since unlawfully invading Armenia in May,” Aghajanyan said, Aysor.am reports.

The lawmaker stressed that ceasefire violations on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border happen every day, which poses a direct threat to Armenia – a CSTO member state.

“Armenia proposed sending a CSTO mission to monitor the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border back in May, which, unfortunately, has not been implemented yet,” he said.

“I call on the Armenian government to initiate sending a CSTO observation mission to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.”

Azerbaijani forces violated Armenia’s border in several sections in the provinces of Syunik and Gegharkunik on May 12 and 13 and are still refusing to withdraw their troops from the area. Since then, almost a dozen Armenian servicemen have been killed in Azerbaijan’s shooting, a dozen others have been wounded.