European Parliament reaffirms call for #ArmenianGenocide recognition in report on Turkey

While discussing its resolution-report on Turkey at Wednesday plenary session, the European Parliament reaffirmed its call for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide. Also, Turkey is urged to refrain from any anti-Armenian propaganda and hate speech and to fully respect its commitments to protect Armenian culture. Armenian News-NEWS.am was informed about this from the Armenian embassy in Belgium.

Also, the aforesaid resolution-report makes several references to Turkey’s negative role in the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict.

The resolution-report condemns the transfer of foreign militants from Syria and elsewhere to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.

The resolution-report once again urges Turkey to refrain from any action or rhetoric that could exacerbate tensions in the South Caucasus region, and to support international dialogue and the peace process within the OSCE Minsk Group.

The resolution-report calls on the Turkish government to protect the rights of ethnic and religious minorities in Turkey, including Turkish citizens of Armenian descent, and to enact an anti-discrimination law.

The vote on the full resolution-report will take place Wednesday evening.