EU highlights resuming negotiations over status of Nagorno Karabakh #Artsakh

The European Union believes that it is necessary to resume the political negotiations over the status of Nagorno Karabakh within the frames of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said in a statement.

“The EU considers that efforts must be renewed for a negotiated, comprehensive and sustainable settlement of the conflict, including on the status of Nagorno Karabakh. The EU therefore reiterates its full support to the international format of the OSCE Minsk Group led by its Co-Chairs and to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office to pursue this objective.

The EU urges all regional actors to refrain from any actions or rhetoric that could jeopardise the ceasefire. The EU also calls for the full and prompt withdrawal of all foreign fighters from the region.

The EU will follow closely the implementation of the provisions of the ceasefire, especially with regard to its monitoring mechanism”, Mr. Borrell said.