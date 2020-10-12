EU categorically rejects Turkish-Libyan deal to steal Greek sovereignty in the East Mediterranean

After nearly a full year since Turkey and the Muslim Brotherhood Government of National Accords, based in the Libyan capital of Tripoli, made a maritime deal to steal Greece’s sovereignty in the East Mediterranean, European ambassadors to Libya finally rejected the Memorandum of Understanding.

The European diplomats held a meeting with senior Libyan officials of the Muslim Brotherhood government on Saturday and emphasized a peaceful conclusion to the Libyan Civil War while reaffirming its deal with Turkey to carve up Greek sovereignty is illegal.

The ambassadors of Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Italy, Spain, Sweden, and the charges d’affaires of Hungary, the Netherlands, and Poland, together with the ambassador of Norway, held joint meetings in Tripoli with Turkish-backed Muslim Brotherhood Fayez al-Sarraj, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohamed Siala, and Chairman of the National Oil Corporation Mustafa Sanallah, according to a statement issued by the EU Delegation to Libya.

The statement said the deal orchestrated by Sarraj and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan “does not comply with the Law of the Sea and cannot produce any legal consequences for third states.”

“In our meetings today in Tripoli, we reaffirmed that the EU is united behind the Berlin process as the only option to put an end to the Libyan crisis and the suffering of Libya’s civilian population, and to avoid further destabilization in Libya and in the region,” the statement said, adding “there can only be a political solution to the current crisis, which would take the country towards parliamentary and presidential elections.”

“The EU, as it did recently with five new sanction listings, is ready to take restrictive measures against those who undermine and obstruct work on different tracks of the Berlin process including on the implementation of the UN arms embargo on Libya, as well as those who work against ongoing attempts to reform the security authorities, continue to plunder state funds or commit human rights abuses and violations all over the country,” the statement added.