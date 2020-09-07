“Erdogan’s secret is that he has assiduously stroked President Trump’s ego.

He places regular calls to the White House and plays to Trump’s idea of personal diplomacy. Trump bragged last month that a “top leader” had asked him to call the Turkish president, saying: “ ‘You’re the only one he respects. . . . You’re the only one he’ll listen to.’”

The author also noted that Turkey threatens regional stability, and Trump’s soft stance contradicts his criticism of his predecessor Barack Obama for being soft on Iran.

David Ignatius in his Washington Post article.

According to him, Turkey is moving away from its former position as a NATO member and Israel’s key ally in the Muslim world and is beginning to look more like Iran. Both Iran and Turkey “push radical versions of Islam at a time when moderate voices are rising in many Arab countries, such as the UAE, Egypt, Jordan and Saudi Arabia”.”

“That’s unseemly, but what worries regional leaders even more is Erdogan’s Iran-like push to project military power. A graphic posted recently by the Turkish news agency TRT listed 12 foreign countries where Turkish troops are operating: Northern Cyprus, Syria, Iraq, Azerbaijan, Somalia, Qatar, Afghanistan, Albania, Lebanon, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo and Sudan. That list doesn’t include Libya, where Erdogan has sent thousands of Turkish-trained Syrian mercenaries to support the Tripoli government. Critics say Erdogan also uses the network of the Muslim Brotherhood to advance his caus