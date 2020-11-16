Erdogan’s decree on sending troops to Azerbaijan concerns the monitoring center – Kremlin

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decree on sending troops to Azerbaijan relates to ensuring the operation of the joint monitoring center of Turkey and Russia, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, reports TASS.

“There will be a monitoring center in the territory of Azerbaijan, the Turkish military will be sent there. This is an implementation of an internal procedure envisaged by the internal legislation of Turkey”, Peskov said, adding that this is the internal matter of Turkey.

As for the creation of a joint monitoring center in Azerbaijan, Peskov said it is a result of a bilateral agreement between Russia and Turkey.

On November 9 Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a statement on a full ceasefire and cessation of all military actions in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone since 01:00 Yerevan Time on November 10. Russian peacekeepers are being deployed to Nagorno Karabakh.

The memorandum on creating Russian-Turkish joint monitoring center for controlling the ceasefire regime has been signed on November 11.