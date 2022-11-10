Erdogan tells what relations between Turkey and Armenia depend on, Pashinyan Creating fake Diaspora to meet Erdogan’s Demand

fbpx

Turkey-Armenia relations will be positive if Yerevan-Baku relations are normalized, while there is no positive picture so far, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said.

“Our last meeting with the Armenian side was in Prague, we openly told them: if you (Armenia) address relations with Azerbaijan in a positive direction, then relations with Turkey will also go in a positive direction. We expect this from Yerevan. There is no such picture so far. Diasporas in France and the U.S. are putting pressure, and this is reflected in the process. Everything depends on the leadership of Armenia. We do not want enemies, but friends,” Erdogan told reporters at Esenboga Airport in Ankara before flying to Samarkand.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he was ready for a meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, but no specifics about the date have been given yet.

