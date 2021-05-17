Erdogan slams Biden for support to Israel, reminds him about Armenian Genocide recognition he said Biden has blood in his hand

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has slammed US President Joe Biden for support to Israel, reminding him about his recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

According to Erdogan, US military aid helps make possible “Israel’s aggression against the Palestinians who lack resources for self-defense”. “We saw Biden’s signature on the document on the major sale of arms to Israel,” Erdogan said, referring to the news about the US selling weapons to its closest ally in the Middle East.

“Mr. Biden, you support the Armenians with regard to the so-called Armenian genocide. Now you are going down in history with bloody hands by supporting Israel, which is attacking Gaza with disproportionate force,” he said, adding that Turkey won’t keep silent and will continue the fight for Al-Quds (Jerusalem-ed.).ADVERTISING

The Turkish leader also slammed Austria for supporting Israel and declared that Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s Cabinet is trying to “expiate the guilt of the Holocaust” “by forcing Muslims to pay for that”.