Erdogan says Syrian military will ‘pay heavy price in Idlib, After Five Turkish soldiers were reportedly killed and as many injured

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the Syrian government will pay a “very heavy price” amid the attack against Turkish soldiers in Idlib. The comment was made during a ceremony award that took place in Ankara on Tuesday.

“The [Syrian] regime, especially in Idlib, got what they deserved. But this is not enough, we will continue. Because if they keep attacking our troops, they will pay a very heavy price. I will publicly announce these steps tomorrow,” said Erdogan.

The Turkish president specified that a meeting regarding the issue will take place the next day.

Five Turkish soldiers were reportedly killed and as many injured when the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched an offensive on the airport of Taftanaz, in the Idlib province, on Monday.