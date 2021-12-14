Erdogan replicating takeover of Iraqi Kurdistan to Armenia by Installing Puppet Ruler Barzani and now Pashinyan.

Opinion: Diaspora Armenian should have gotten the message. When Pashinyan came to Power first thing he did was close down the Ministry of Diaspora that was the order from Erdogan.

Erdogan set up puppet dictator Barzani in Iraqi Kurdistan Turn Kurds against each other, and now Erdogan is doing the same process in Armenia Erdogan set up Pashinyan as Puppet dictator as you can see how Pashinyan divided the Armenian Nation. Soon, Erdogan will Turn Pashinyan into a president to fulfill Erdogan’s wishes.