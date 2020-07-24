Erdogan Joins Thousands at Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia for First Friday Prayers in Decades, While coward Christian leaders watch

Turkey’s president declared the sixth-century monument – originally a Christian Byzantine cathedral – a mosque, in a decision critics say deepens religious divisions

Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan joined thousands of worshippers at Hagia Sophia on Friday for the first prayers there since he declared the monument, revered by Christians and Muslims for almost 1,500 years, a mosque once again.

Erdogan and his top ministers, wearing white facemasks as a precaution against COVID-19, knelt on blue carpets at the start of a ceremony which marks the return of Muslim worship to the ancient monument.