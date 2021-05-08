Erdoğan: It saddens me to see Egyptians in solidarity with Greeks, it is okay Turkey to be member in Christian NATO but not okay Egypt to be Friend of Greece

by PAUL ANTONOPOULOS

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that it “saddens him to see Egyptians in solidarity with Greek people.”

“You know our attitude towards the Egyptian people is very, very positive, that is, there is a historical relationship between the Egyptian people and the Turkish nation,” he said.

#Turkish President #Erdogan's zero-sum game in managing ties with #Egypt and #Greece at the same time.



Once he called Egyptian President Sisi as illegitimate, #Erdogan still refrains mentioning him in his speech while commenting on #Turkey's efforts to reset ties with Egypt. pic.twitter.com/yE7bJjMX2H — Abdullah Bozkurt (@abdbozkurt) May 7, 2021

“That is why we are in an effort to regain our historical union with the Egyptian people, not as hostile brothers, but as friends,” he continued.

“As I said before, it saddens us to see the Egyptian people forced to side with the Greek people,” Erdoğan said, adding: “It makes us sad to see that Egyptians are in solidarity with Greeks.”