All this information comes from Turkey none from Armenia

At the beginning of this month, “a meeting of the technical delegations of Armenia and Turkey took place at the border”, stated the press spokesman of the Turkish president, Ibrahim Kalin. Emphasizing that the settlement of Armenian-Turkish relations is progressing positively,

he said on the air of the local Turkish TV station that the opening of borders for citizens of third countries and the granting of diplomatic passports will most likely be implemented in the near future. Official Yerevan did not report this meeting.

The spokesperson of the Turkish president also noted that the process between Armenia and Azerbaijan should proceed in a healthy way in order to create a basis for peace and stability in the South Caucasus. Ruben Rubinyan and Serdar Kilic, the special representatives appointed by the parties in the negotiations for the settlement of Armenian-Turkish relations, have had four official meetings so far: the first in Moscow, the others in Vienna. At their last meeting, in the summer, the parties agreed to partially open the Armenian-Turkish border for citizens of third countries and to start direct air cargo transportation. On October 6, the leaders of the two neighboring countries met in Prague for the first time in the past 13 years.