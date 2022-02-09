fbpx

Gagrule.net

Gagrule.net News, Views, Interviews worldwide

Erdogan hopes his work with Israel and Armenia will influence the Armenian, Jewish lobby in Washington

by Leave a Comment

Turkey’s efforts to normalize relations with Armenia and Israel represent a tactical shift in diplomacy rather than a value-based commitment to cordial relations, said Aykan Erdemir, senior director of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies (FDD) Turkish program in Washington.

Turkey and Armenia have appointed special envoys to restore diplomatic relations interrupted since the early 1990s and open a common border. They held their first meeting in Moscow on 14 January.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog may visit Ankara next month after Israel cautiously welcomed Turkey’s calls to repair relations torn apart by disagreements in regional politics and the Palestinian issue.

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.