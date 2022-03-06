fbpx

Erdogan going from “Terrorism in the neighborhood to Normalization” Turkish economy in the tank election is coming

Erdogan called Israel many times worst than Hitler, and now Israel is much better than Hitler, as we say Turkey your friend today your enemy tomorrow, Turkish economy in the tank election is coming

Erdogan 🇹🇷 today sent a huge delegation of more than 100 Turkish businessmen to Israel 🇮🇱 to meet with Israeli businessmen and signed a new economic cooperation agreement at a ceremony held at the David Intercontinental Hotel in Tel Aviv. (#Normalization is a trust that will be the new slogan of Erdogan’s group

