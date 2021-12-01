Erdogan dismissed Over 24,000 military personnel since failed coup attempt – Turkish Defence Ministry

Turkey has dismissed 24,253 military personnel from the Defence Ministry since the failed coup attempt of July 2016, ministry spokeswoman Major Pınar Kara said on Tuesday.

A total of 3,608 of the staff were sacked this year alone, Diken news site cited Kara as saying, while another 1,201 employees are facing administrative proceedings .

The government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan blames U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gülen for masterminding the failed coup attempt and has declared his followers, known as the Gülen movement, a terrorist organization. Gülen denies the allegations.

A former ally of Erdoğan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), the movement is accused of over decades infiltrating state institutions, including the security forces, judiciary and ministries, among others.

Since the failed putsch, Ankara has arrested tens of thousands of people over suspected links to Gülen and more than 100,000 people have either been fired or suspended from jobs in the public sector.

Since the failed coup attempt, 663 staff have been stripped of his status as a retired military personnel, Kara said, while 196 personnel have been reinstated.