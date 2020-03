A meeting between Russian and Turkish presidents’ Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Idlib took place in Moscow on Thursday.

According to the Turkish media, after talks with Putin, Erdogan talked with Russian FM Sergei Lavrov. The Turkish president, forgetting that he had a microphone on, asked Lavrov if they had any contact with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The Russian FM answered him, but when the microphone was turned off.