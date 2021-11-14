Erdogan asked? Where is the audit report of the Wealth Fund, 2 trillion 169 billion the Fund report still missing Which Erdogan is the chairman

The audit report of the Wealth Fund, chaired by President Erdogan, did not come to the Parliament. CHP Altay asked Erdogan, “Where is the audit report of the Wealth Fund, which has a volume of 2 trillion 169 billion and is the most important public institution, Erdogan?” asked.

CHP Group Deputy Chairman Engin Altay emphasized that the Wealth Fund, of which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is the chairman of the board of directors, has turned into an “unlawful” institution and said, “It is not possible to supervise the Wealth Fund. According to the law, the audit report, which should be discussed in the Parliament in October, is still missing. The Turkish Grand National Assembly, which the Wealth Fund has once again violated, is not an institution to which someone will be held accountable,” he said.

CHP Altay said that the total assets of the Wealth Fund, which includes huge institutions such as Ziraat Bank, Halk Bank, Vakıfbank, Borsa İstanbul, Turkish Petroleum, Milli Piyango, TÜRKSAT, Türk Telekom, Türk Şeker, ÇAYKUR, exceeded 2 trillion liras. Noting that “the law stipulates that the audit reports of this structure be discussed at the Planning and Budget Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey”, Altay said, “The company, other companies to be established by the company, the Turkey Wealth Fund and the sub-groups to be established under the Turkey Wealth Fund”, stated in the 6th article of the “Wealth Fund Law No. 6741″. The financial statements of the previous year and the activities of the funds are audited by the Planning and Budget Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey in October each year through the audit reports prepared within the scope of the first and second paragraphs and sent by the Presidency. The law is very clear, these reports had to be discussed in the commission in October. But, as in previous years, the 2020 Wealth Fund Audit Report has still not come,” he said.

Emphasizing that the Wealth Fund violated the Turkish Grand National Assembly again, Altay said:

“I am asking Mr. Erdogan, who is the Chairman of the Board of Directors. What are you missing, what are you hiding, what are you hiding? Where is the audit report of the Wealth Fund, which has a volume of 2 trillion 169 billion and is the most important public institution, Erdoğan? The laws stipulate that nine institutions, such as the Wealth Fund, Social Security Institution (SGK), Capital Markets Board (SPK), Central Bank, Catastrophe Insurance Institution, be audited by the Grand National Assembly of Turkey. But these inspections do not work in accordance with the law. Parliament is not an institution to which someone will be held accountable. The Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey must protect the right of control and the reputation of the TGNA.